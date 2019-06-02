|
|
Kenneth M. Moore
formerly of Westford; 48
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Kenneth M. Moore, age 48, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was the much-loved husband of Brandi Moore. Born in Melrose, MA, and raised in Westford, MA, he was the son of Wayne and Virginia (Myers) Moore. In addition to his wife, parents, and his step-mother, Marylou Taito, he leaves five loving sisters, Lara (Ryan) Miyahira, Valerie (Chris) Vallancourt, Catherine (Tim) Martin, Annemarie (Will) Axon, and Danielle (Mike) McInerney. Ken leaves seven cherished children, Zoe, Jacob, Claire, Emma, Stella, Keira, and Suzanna. He also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his sister Melissa K. Moore, step-mother Maureen (Carney) Moore, and nephew Andrew J. Martin. Ken was an avid outdoorsman with a green thumb. He also bore the gift of bread making like his beloved late grandmother, Ruth. In addition to loving music, animals, reading, and the outdoors, Ken appreciated a good joke and to spend time with those he loved.
MOORE - A memorial service will be held on FRIDAY, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at First Parish Church United, 48 Main Street, Westford. A private graveside interment will precede the service at Hillside Cemetery also in Westford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made in Ken's name to the Drumlin Farm Education Development Office (www.drumlinfarm.org) or the Westford Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 197, Westford, MA 01886. For online expressions of sympathy, visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019