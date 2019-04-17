|
|
Kenneth Patrick (Hawk) Rawnsley
10/18/58 - 04/14/19
Kenneth passed away in Lowell, MA on Sunday.
He was born in Lowell. MA on 10/18/58, son of William Rawnsley Sr., wife Barbara Rawnsley and the late Patricia Rawnsley. Ken is predeceased by his brother Dennis Rawnsley.
Kenneth was born and raised in Lowell, MA. Ken went to Greater Lowell Tech and took Painting. Ken painted his whole career. He is known by family and friends as Uncle Buddy or the Hawk. He was the life of the party. Always willing to help others.
Kenneth is survived by his two daughters Heather St.Onge, husband Anthony St.Onge and Florence Rawnsley with Dan Vigeant. Brothers William Rawnsley Jr., wife Holly Rawnsley, Kevin Rawnsley, wife Terri Rawnsley. Sisters Pasty Rawnsley, Betty Rawnsley-Erazo with Berto Erazo, and Kathy Rawnsley-Aubrey. Grandchildren Noah St.Onge, Lucas St.Onge and grand pup Foster. Nephews Jonathan and Justin Rawnsley, Scott Audy with missy White, Alexa and Emma Aubrey, Tiffany Rawnsley with Jason Cayer, and Tatiana Ligonde. He is also survived by so many friends.
There will be a Celebration if Life on Monday, April 22nd 2019 at the Village Inn in Dracut, MA 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation to MassEye in Kenneth Rawnsley's name.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 17, 2019