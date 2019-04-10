|
of Pepperell, formerly of Townsend
and Danvers PEPPERELL Kenneth R. Gargan, 65, of Pepperell, formerly of Townsend and Danvers, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Gargan was born in Lowell, May 6, 1953, one of five children born to the late Raymond and Anne (Madden) Gargan and was a 1971 graduate of Danvers High School. He continued his education at Bates University, Lewiston Maine, where he received an undergraduate degree, Yale University, New Haven Connecticut, where he received a Graduate Degree, and the Institute of Paper Chemistry Appleton in Wisconsin.
He resided in Townsend for several years before moving to Pepperell nine years ago.
He leaves his wife, Sandra J. (Freeman) Grogan Gargan; his son, Sean P. Gargan of Pepperell; two brothers and sister in law, Mark and Carol Gargan of Byfield, Michael and Janet Gargan of Danvers; two sisters and brothers in law, Joan and John Barnes of San Francisco, CA, Kathy and Mark Steen of Philadelphia, PA.
For nearly forty years Mr. Gargan worked as a processing engineer at Hollingsworth & Vose Company in West Groton. He was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Pepperell and very much enjoyed preaching from the Bible. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed fishing, biking and hiking. Gargan A time to remember and celebrate Ken's life will be 4-7 PM Friday, April 12th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Graveside services will be held 11 Am Saturday, at Hillside Cemetery, Highland Street, Townsend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JW.org. For more information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019