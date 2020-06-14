Hollis, NH
age 70, passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. He was born April 15, 1950 and was the son of the late Kenneth R. Seaburg Jr. and Elizabeth A. (Coan) Seaburg.
Ken grew up in Chelmsford. He was a machinist and worked for his father's business, Carlisle Screw Company. He later opened his own machine shop, Stev-Ken Manufacturing Company of Billerica, MA and ran that until he retired in 2010. Ken enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. He was an avid NASCAR fan and went to the races whenever he could. He was a car collector and the old corvettes were his favorites. Ken is survived by two daughters, Brooke (Seaburg) Botelho and her husband, Quentin of Temple, TX, and Elizabeth (Bidwell) Donvito of Clifford Township, PA. He is also survived by his twin brother, Kevin Seaburg and sister-in-law Pamela Seaburg of Westford, MA, his sister, Cyndi Auger and her fiancé, Dave Burnham of Groton, MA, two grandchildren; Jakob Krupovich and Isabella Donvito both of PA, and a third grandchild due in September. A special thank you to Dr. Fitzgerald and his staff at the Derry Medical Center.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.