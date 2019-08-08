|
Kenneth Roland Barbin, age 68, a resident of Dracut died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Denise Anne (Laurencelle) Barbin, to whom he was married for 47 years.
He was born in Lawrence on October 8, 1950 and was a son of the late Leo A. Barbin and Dorothea (Laplante) (Barbin) Rinaldo. He was a graduate of St. Anne's Grammar School and Central Catholic High School, both in Lawrence. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Merrimack College in North Andover.
Prior to his retirement, Ken was employed for 27 years as the branch chief of the contracts division of the General Service Administration in Boston. Following his retirement, he worked as an administrator at St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell.
He was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut and a member of the Dracut Knights of Columbus, Arthur U. Joyal Council 4225.
Ken was an avid fan of all the Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He also loved to read and was a longtime coin collector. His greatest joy, however, came from time spent in the company of his loving family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Michelle Barbin of Natick and Michael and Katherine Barbin of Lowell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Scott Lepore of Haverhill and Katy and Dylan Gordon of West Palm Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jackson Barbin, Ella Barbin, Matthew Deluca, Jillian Deluca, Bennett Barbin, William Barbin, Kaden Gordon, Rylan Gordon, and Cody Gordon; a brother Thomas Barbin of Andover; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to Home Health Foundation
360 Merrimack St., Bldg 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or at www.homehealthfoundation.org/donate/. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 8, 2019