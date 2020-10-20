1/1
Kenneth W. Adamowski
1938 - 2020
Loving husband, father, grandfather

Ossipee, NH

Kenneth W. Adamowski, age 81 of Ossipee, NH and formerly of Dracut, MA, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia A. Adamowski with whom he recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell on November 24, 1938 he was the son of the late Walter and Alice (Cormier) Adamowski. He was a graduate of Lowell High School. Ken served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1961. Ken and his wife Pat ran a successful small family business, Unlimited Technical Coatings, Inc. for several years prior to their retirement.

Ken loved life and will be remembered for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was an accomplished wood worker, whether it was making birdhouses with his cherished grandchildren or handcrafting furniture, Ken loved working with his hands. He took great pleasure toiling in the yard and spending time with his precious dog Milo.

In addition to his loving wife Pat, Ken is survived by his daughter Karen P. Leclair and her husband Robert of Sanbornville, NH and his son Steven K. Adamowski and his wife MaryLou Stroumbos of Tewksbury, MA. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Shauna and Evan Adamowski who adored their Papa. Ken is also survived by his sister Shirley Klein of Arizona, sister-in-law Florence Freitas and her husband Paul of Chelsea, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his sister Rita Nobert and brother Kevin Adamowski.

It being his request, there are no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Ken's name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to The Cremation Society of New Hampshire.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
