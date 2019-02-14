Kenneth W. Allison

DRACUT - Kenneth W. Allison, a Dracut resident and beloved husband of Jacqueline L. (Nash) Allison, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Lowell General Hospital. He was 93.



Born in Lowell on February 3, 1926, he was the son of late Ralph and Beatrice (Major) Allison.



A member of the Greatest Generation, Ken served in the US Navy during WWII and took part in the Byrd Expedition to Antartica also known as "Operation Highjump". Ken was employed for 28 years as a heavy equipment operator at Ft. Devens, retiring in 1981.



Ken was a big fan of the all Boston sports, actively following the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and especially the Red Sox. A self taught scratch golfer, Ken was a long time member of the Ste. Therese Mens Golf League. Ken was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish for many years. He also loved duck pin bowling and shooting pool as member of the CMAC club in Lowell.



His most cherished time was that spent with his family as husband, Dad and "Pepere" to the Allison clan. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jacqueline and their five children and spouses; Kevin and Joanna Allison of Stoneham, Judith-Ann and Robert Balkind of Telluride, CO, Susan Allison and husband Kenneth Paradis of Pelham, NH, Brian Allison of Windham, NH, Marc and Beth Allison of Dracut. Ken was the beloved "Pepere" for eleven grandchildren - Keith Allison, Jessica Allison, Mikaela Balkind, Jared Balkind, Alec Paradis, Brooke Paradis, Brittany Allison, Brianna Allison, Jake Allison, and Luke Allison. He was also the grandfather of the late Sean Kenneth Paradis.



Ken is also survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Nash of Kingston, NH. Ken is predeceased by his brothe-in-laws; Normand Nash, George Nash and Paul Nash.



The Allison family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to CircleHealth Hospice, specifically Monica, for the care provided. Many thanks to Dr. Ali & Dr. Savory for keeping Kenny in good health for the past 10 years.



ALLISON - Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 PM on Friday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 2:00 pm in St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro. Please meet directly at church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Kids in Disability Sports, P.O. Box 1397, Lowell, MA 01853 www.kidsinc.us.