Kerin Frisoli Raymond
of Methuen
Kerin Frisoli Raymond of Methuen passed away unexpectedly on March 17. Kerin was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School and UMass Boston.
Kerin was a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and worked for many years in drug courts in the Lawrence, Ayer and Concord District Courts. Kerin served as the Massachusetts Statewide Drug Court Coordinator and played a significant role in establishing drug courts throughout the Commonwealth. In this work, in addition to conducting many trainings and informational sessions about drug courts, Kerin was for several years the organizer of the New England Association of Drug Court Professionals Annual Conference. She also served as a member of the Board of that organization.
Kerin conducted several grant presentations at the National Association of Drug Court Professionals Annual Conference in Nashville and Washington, D.C.
Additionally, while employed at Advocates, Inc., Kerin supervised and taught classes for Operating Under the Influence first and second offenders and provided counseling to numerous clients.
Kerin was a skilled counselor and advisor for many people and was known for her creative and dedicated approach to her work.
Kerin is survived by her sons Alex and Evan, her partner Michael Brooks, her sisters Linda Brennick and Andrea Carbone, both of Hudson, NH, their respective husbands Dana Brennick and James Carbone, her father Pat Frisoli of Billerica, her nieces Taylor and Kaycee Carbone of Hudson, NH and her nephews Josh Brennick of Nashua, NH and Cory Brennick of Farmington, CT.
Kerin is remembered by her family and friends for her vitality and spirit, her compassion and dedication to her profession, her wicked sense of humor, her devotion to U2 and especially Duran Duran and, most of all, her love for her sons.
A celebration of Kerin's life will be scheduled in the future when circumstances allow.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020