Kerrie M. Hutchins, 48, of Townsend, died Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a two year battle with cancer.
She was born in El Paso Texas on August 6, 1971 and grew up in Westford, MA. She graduated from Chelmsford high school and has resided in Townsend since 1993.
Kerrie had worked at the Hannaford supermarket in Lunenburg for 21 years.
She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved traveling with family and friends. She enjoyed photography, aquariums, and collecting memorabilia.
Kerrie leaves her father and stepmother Keith and Harriet Hutchins Townsend; her mother Donna Jordan of Lexington; and her brother Jason A Hutchins of Townsend.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1 at 2 PM in the Riverside Cemetery in Townsend.
There are no calling hours. The T.J. Anderson and Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.andersonfuneral.com
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kerrie's name may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital, 131 Old Rd to 9 Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742. View the online memorial for Kerrie M. Hutchins