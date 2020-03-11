|
Loving son, husband, nephew,
cousin and friend;
WAKEFEILD, MA
Kevin D. Finnegan, 39, of Wakefield, MA but formerly of Westford, MA, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 in Wakefield.
He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, June 25, 1980, the beloved son of Kevin F. Finnegan and MaryAnn (Dziczek) (Finnegan) Johnston.
Kevin attended Westford schools and was a graduate of Westford Academy. He went on to graduate from U/Mass Amherst with a Bachelor Science Degree in Economics.
Kevin was employed for over ten years for Oracle Inc., in Burlington, where he worked as a Senior Sales Manager.
Kevin will be remembered for his quick smile, his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity, his bright and inquisitive mind, his fierce loyalty to his friends and fellow employees and most of all his enduring love and affection for his family. He Loved to travel, including many trips to Germany to visit family.
Kevin is survived by his father Kevin F. Finnegan, Esq. and his wife Margaret Reilly, Esq. of Charlestown, his mother MaryAnn (Dziczek) (Finnegan) Johnston of Plymouth, his wife Lena "Helene" (Hildebrandt) Finnegan of Wakefield; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of Life Services were already held for Kevin and his family. E-condolences may be given at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell Transitional Center/Middlesex Shelter 193 Middlesex St., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2020