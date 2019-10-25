|
Kevin F. Westover, 60, of Ayer died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Advina Care Center, Wilmington. Kevin was born in Ayer, June 24, 1959, the son of the late Kenneth L. "Joe" and Jean D. (Morris) Westover and resided in Ayer for most of his life. He was a graduate of Ayer High School and then continued his education at East Coast Aero Technical School in Bedford. Kevin had worked as an airplane mechanic for several years and later as a mechanic at Pepsi in Ayer. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Ayer Gun & Sportsman's Club. He leaves two sisters, Kelly Cotter and her husband David, and Amy Small and her husband Patrick, as well as two loving nieces Samantha and Taylor Small all of Burlington.
Kevin's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 6-8 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Burial will be held privately. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ayer Fire Department Comb. Co. #1, 1 W. Main Street, Ayer, MA. 01432.
