Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin J. McDermott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin J. McDermott Obituary
Kevin J. McDermott
Beloved brother, uncle, grand-uncle and dear friend

LOWELL - Kevin J. McDermott, 62, of Lowell, died Sunday, March 31st, at his residence.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 29, 1956, a son of the late Brendon J. and the late Maureen V. (Cox) McDermott, he attended St. Patrick Grammar School in Lowell and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.

Before retiring, Kevin was employed as a chef at Chelmsford Crossings. Previously, he worked in that same capacity at the Radisson in Chelmsford and the former Prince Grotto in Lowell.

In addition to his love of cooking, he was a coin collector, very politically active and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Kevin is survived by a sister Kathleen A. Perham of Chelmsford; a brother Brian F. McDermott of Brockton, MA; a niece Ashling M. Perham of Chelmsford; two nephews Shaun P. McDermott of Lowell and Brendon W. Perham and his wife Julie of Chelmsford; a grand-nephew Jameson W. Perham; his former sister-in-law Mary I. Day of Townsend, MA; his former brother-in-law William R. Perham of Laconia, NH; and his dear friend Becky Lawrence of Milan, Ohio.

McDERMOTT - There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal of ashes on Friday morning, April 12th, at ST. PATRICK CEMETERY CHAPEL, in Lowell at 11 o'clock. E-Condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Patrick Grammar School, 311 Adams St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, Lowell, MA (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now