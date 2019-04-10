|
|
Kevin J. McDermott
Beloved brother, uncle, grand-uncle and dear friend
LOWELL - Kevin J. McDermott, 62, of Lowell, died Sunday, March 31st, at his residence.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 29, 1956, a son of the late Brendon J. and the late Maureen V. (Cox) McDermott, he attended St. Patrick Grammar School in Lowell and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.
Before retiring, Kevin was employed as a chef at Chelmsford Crossings. Previously, he worked in that same capacity at the Radisson in Chelmsford and the former Prince Grotto in Lowell.
In addition to his love of cooking, he was a coin collector, very politically active and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Kevin is survived by a sister Kathleen A. Perham of Chelmsford; a brother Brian F. McDermott of Brockton, MA; a niece Ashling M. Perham of Chelmsford; two nephews Shaun P. McDermott of Lowell and Brendon W. Perham and his wife Julie of Chelmsford; a grand-nephew Jameson W. Perham; his former sister-in-law Mary I. Day of Townsend, MA; his former brother-in-law William R. Perham of Laconia, NH; and his dear friend Becky Lawrence of Milan, Ohio.
McDERMOTT - There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal of ashes on Friday morning, April 12th, at ST. PATRICK CEMETERY CHAPEL, in Lowell at 11 o'clock. E-Condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Patrick Grammar School, 311 Adams St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, Lowell, MA (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019