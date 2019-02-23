Kevin M. Collins

formerly of Billerica, MA; 64



Kevin M. Collins, 64, of Derry, NH passed away at The High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA surrounded by family and close friends after a lengthy illness battling COPD.



Kevin was born August 13, 1954 in Melrose, MA to the late Kenneth B. and Marjorie A. (Puffer) Collins. Raised in Billerica, MA he moved with his wife and two daughters to Derry, NH in 1990 where they settled and made it their home. Throughout his life he enjoyed motorcycles, camping, fishing, horseshoes, traveling with his wife of 39 years and most of all being with his family. He is the loving Grampy to Madelynn, Demerice and Richard, Jr.



Kevin is predeceased by his father Kenneth B. Collins and is survived by his mother, Marjorie A. (Puffer) Collins of Billerica, MA, his wife and best friend Dorsey Collins of Derry, NH, daughter and partner Kelly Burns and Christopher Stiles of Merrimac, MA, daughter and husband Katherine and Richard Delay of Derry, Granddaughter Madelynn Burns of Merrimac, MA, Grandchildren Demerice and Richard, Jr of Derry, NH, brother Richard and wife Jan Collins of Merrimack, NH, sister Cynthia Collins of Billerica, MA, brother Robert and Wife Christine Collins of Shirley, MA, sister Dorothy and husband David Hunt of Rochester, NH, sister and brother-in-law Edmund and Virginia Perry of Lowell, MA as well as many special nieces and nephews who he was all so close with.



There will be no calling hours, the family will be having a private celebrate of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The High Pointe House, 360 Merrimack Street, Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or The Emblem Club Scholarship Fund, 14 Webb Brook Road, Billerica, MA 01821.