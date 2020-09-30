TYNGSBOROUGH – Kevin M. McGee, age 57, a resident of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Paula M. (Feroleto) McGee, with whom he had just celebrated 31 years of marriage with. Kevin was not only an amazing husband but also a devoted father to Isaac K. McGee of Derry, NH and Annie B. McGee of Tyngsboro, MA. His children were his everything and the bond they had together will last in their hearts forever.
Born in Boston on May 17, 1963, he was a son of Barbara (Creasor) McGee of Revere and the late William McGee. Kevin was educated in the Billerica School System and was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School.
Kevin was employed as a mechanic for Rick's Automotive in Billerica for 29 years and even his illness couldn't stop him from working. His passion and dedication to his trade was admirable.
Kevin was a hard worker who adored his family, enjoyed siting on the porch, especially with his favorite companion (grand-dog) Rollie, and greeted all who walked and drove by. Kevin was most passionate for old cars, especially his pride and joy, a 1966 Pontiac Lemans in which he fully restored with not only his mechanical knowledge but also his extreme talent and attention to detail. Kevin could really do it all.
Surviving him in addition to his wife, mother, and children, are; three brothers and their spouses, Jerry and Karen McGee of Tyngsboro, MA, Steven and Nancy McGee of Freemont, NH and Michael and Tobi McGee of Pepperell, MA; two sisters and a brother in law, Linda Sage of MI and Lisa and Jay D'Ambrosio of Saugus, MA; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 6:45 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. A prayer service will take place immediately following in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. More information for a celebration after the service will be provided by the family.
Those wishing may make a donation to Team walk for Cancer Care of Philanthropy c/o Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854.