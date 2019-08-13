|
Loving Husband, Father,
Son and Brother
Billerica
Kevin P. McCarthy, age 56, beloved husband of Kelly (Curran) McCarthy died Sunday after a lengthy illness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family.
He was born in Winchester, January 14, 1963, a son of William and Pauline (Smith) McCarthy and lived in Billerica his entire life.
Kevin's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a great storyteller and made friends with every single person he met.
Besides his wife and parents, Kevin is survived by his loving children, Conor McCarthy, Aidan McCarthy and Kyla McCarthy of Billerica and his brother, Brian McCarthy and his wife Elizabeth also of Billerica.
McCarthy
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. It being the family's request, they will be having no visiting hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name to either Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org or Brigham and Women's Hospital, www.give.brighamandwomens.org Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 13, 2019