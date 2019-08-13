Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
466 Boston Rd
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin P. McCarthy


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin P. McCarthy Obituary
Loving Husband, Father,

Son and Brother

Billerica

Kevin P. McCarthy, age 56, beloved husband of Kelly (Curran) McCarthy died Sunday after a lengthy illness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family.

He was born in Winchester, January 14, 1963, a son of William and Pauline (Smith) McCarthy and lived in Billerica his entire life.

Kevin's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a great storyteller and made friends with every single person he met.

Besides his wife and parents, Kevin is survived by his loving children, Conor McCarthy, Aidan McCarthy and Kyla McCarthy of Billerica and his brother, Brian McCarthy and his wife Elizabeth also of Billerica.

McCarthy

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. It being the family's request, they will be having no visiting hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name to either Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org or Brigham and Women's Hospital, www.give.brighamandwomens.org Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Kevin P. McCarthy
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now