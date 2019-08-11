|
Kevin P. McManimon, age 26, a resident of Lowell and former resident of Westford, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston following a long and courageous battle with Leukemia.
He was born in Lowell on February 28, 1993, and was the son of Karen A. (Woolfall) McManimon of Lowell and the late Richard B. McManimon. Kevin was raised in Westford and graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 2011, where he was an active percussionist in the Westford Academy Marching Band and music department. Kevin was extremely proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout within Boy Scout Troop 159. He was an altar server for many years at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Westford, MA and Star of the Sea Church in Salisbury, MA. Kevin later attended the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Robotics in 2017.
Prior to his illness, Kevin took great pride in being employed for many years as a ride mechanic for Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. During the winter, he enjoyed snowboarding and had been employed as a snowboard instructor at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford.
Kevin had many passions in life including all things rollercoasters, whether it be fixing, designing or riding them. His favorite coaster was Superman: Ride of Steel at Six Flags New England. He enjoyed playing hockey for Nashoba Valley Youth Hockey, and the club teams of Westford Academy and UMass Lowell. Kevin was an avid Boston Bruins fan who relished the moments he got to see them play at the Garden with friends and family. He also loved spending summers at the family cottage in Salisbury Beach, where he spent most of his time in the ocean waves bodyboarding or skimboarding. On the rare occasion Kevin was not in the ocean, he liked flying his stunt kite. In addition, he was fascinated by Formula 1 Racing, photographing the beauty of sunsets and the tranquility of turtles. He was a great friend, mentor and role model to all who knew him.
Kevin had a quiet demeanor and did not seek to be the center of attention. However, many would be surprised to know his favorite type of music was Dubstep and he would always be found front and center at every show he attended. Because music was such a huge part of Kevin's life he would travel across the country to attend festivals while listening to the music of Rebelution and Pretty Lights.
Kevin's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women's Hospital for the exceptional care, compassion, love and friendship that they received throughout Kevin's treatment.
And a very special thank you to Brenda Gannon, a devoted life- long friend of Kevin's mother, for the countless hours she dedicated to supporting Kevin and his family in every way throughout his illness.
Kevin's wish was to encourage everyone to register as a bone marrow donor at BeTheMatch.org in the hope of saving the life of someone battling Leukemia.
In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his three brothers, Brian F. McManimon of Somerville, Steven P. McManimon of Lowell, and Eric T. McManimon of Lowell; his maternal grandmother, Lillian Woolfall of Lowell; his paternal grandmother, Irene McManimon of Reading; his aunts and uncles, David & Donna Woolfall, Paula & John McCormick, Susan & Peter Roy, Carolyn & John O'Brien; his cousins Matthew Woolfall, Jennifer Roy, Melissa Roy, and Kathryn O'Brien; and many great aunts & uncles.
He was also the grandson of the late Frederick J. Woolfall, Sr. and Robert C. McManimon and the nephew of the late Frederick J. Woolfall, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Kevin McManimon to support AML research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
