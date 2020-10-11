1/1
Kevin P. McPhillips
1954 - 2020
Retired, SNH Medical Center;

Kevin P. McPhillips, 66, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 13, 1954, a son of the late James and the late Agnes L. (Beauregard) McPhillips, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1972.

Prior to his retirement, Kevin was a surgical technician at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua New Hampshire for many years.

He is survived by his brother James J. McPhillips and his wife Dorothy of Lowell; a sister in law Beverly Pare & her husband Dennis of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the brother of the late William "Billy" McPhillips.

McPhillips

At his request, all services were private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Lowell Lodge of Elks, 40 Old Ferry Road, Lowell, MA. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell Lodge of Elks 40 Old Ferry Road, Lowell MA 01854.Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lowell Lodge of Elks
