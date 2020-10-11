Retired, SNH Medical Center;
Kevin P. McPhillips, 66, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 13, 1954, a son of the late James and the late Agnes L. (Beauregard) McPhillips, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1972.
Prior to his retirement, Kevin was a surgical technician at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua New Hampshire for many years.
He is survived by his brother James J. McPhillips and his wife Dorothy of Lowell; a sister in law Beverly Pare & her husband Dennis of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late William "Billy" McPhillips.
McPhillips
At his request, all services were private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Lowell Lodge of Elks, 40 Old Ferry Road, Lowell, MA. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell Lodge of Elks 40 Old Ferry Road, Lowell MA 01854.Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Kevin P. McPhillips