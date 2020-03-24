|
|
...Siding Contractor; 63
TEWKSBURY
Kevin Philip VonKahle, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on March 19, 2020.
Kevin was the beloved son of the late Vancino and Eleanor (Burns) VonKahle Sr. Kevin graduated from Tewksbury High School with the Class of 1975, where he was a member of the Redmen Football and Baseball teams. After attending Northern Essex Community College, Kevin was employed at the Raytheon Company for seven years. Prior to his retirement in 2018, Kevin owned and operated VonKahle Siding for almost twenty-five years. He was a successful and skilled craftsman with a keen eye for details. As an avid New England sports fan, Kevin enjoyed many games at Fenway Park as a season ticket holder.
He is survived by three children, Kevin VonKahle Jr. of Austin, TX, Kayla VonKahle and Kendall VonKahle both of Tewksbury; brothers, Vance "Jr," Richard, and Steven VonKahle all of Tewksbury; and five nieces, extended family and friends.
ARRANGEMENTS
Due to the Covid-19 Virus regulations, funeral services will be private. A "Celebration of Life" service will be announced when the emergency has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tewksbury Habitat Build, Veteran Home Build, P.O. Box 454, Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Kevin P. VonKahle
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020