LOWELL
Kevin R. Brown, 57, of Lowell passed away suddenly from heart disease on Thursday, November 26, 2020 with his family by his side. Born on January 8, 1963 to loving parents, Elaine Brown of Chelmsford, Howard Brown of Dracut and loving Step dad Geno Gamache. Kevin grew up in Chelmsford and graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School with the class of 1982. He then went on to obtain his certifications as a master electrician. Through the years he worked for various companies in the Chelmsford area. More recently Kevin set out on his own and started "Kevin R. Brown Electrical".
Kevin was a hardworking man, who enjoyed watching and attending sporting events alongside his sister, Suzanne, and niece Demimarie. He enjoyed playing baseball, hockey and the simpler things in life. Spending time with family and his many friends brought him the greatest joy. Beloved son of Elaine M. (Dionne) Brown and her husband Geno Gamache of Chelmsford and Howard Brown of Dracut. Loving brother of Suzanne Brown of Lowell. Uncle of Demimarie Dabilis. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visiting Hours-
Will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin's memory to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or www.americanheart.org
. To leave an online condolence or memory message visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
