1/
Kiki Papageorge
1926 - 2020
Beloved sister, aunt and friend;

Belmont

Kiki G. Papageorge, 93, of Belmont, MA, but formerly of Waltham, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA.

Born in Samos, Greece, December 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George E. Papageorge and the late Ourania (Kevernetis) Papageorge, Kiki along with her sister Athena emigrated to the United Stataes in 1955.

Kiki worked for Polaroid Corporation in Waltham, MA, for over 25 years, retiring as a Quality Control Inspector.

Among her several interests, she enjoyed gardening and especially being with her family.

She is survived by a sister Athena Svoronos of CA; a brother Stephen G. Papageorge and his wife Iris of Samos, Greece; several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Kiki was also the sister of the late Eugenia G. Nicholas and the late Emmanuel G. Pappageorge.

Papageorge

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Service was held for Kiki's family at the HELLENIC ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY in Lowell followed by burial in the Lowell Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 5 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL - (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
