Kim (Bunky) M. Acierno passed away on July 21, 2020 in Boston, MA due to a lengthy battle with MD. She was born on July 1, 1974 in Lowell, MA.
She grew up in Dracut and graduated Class of 1993 from Greater Lowell Voc.
She was the daughter of the late Rosalie J. (Therrien) Acierno and Vincent J. Acierno.
Her hobbies include writing, music, movies and Facebook.
She leaves behind her sisters Donna Drehle-Carignan and husband Paul Carignan of Dracut and Ann Stys of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
She also leaves a childhood friend Kathi D'Andrea of Haverhill, MA.
She was the sister of the late Tina Acierno.
Graveside burial on Friday, July 31st at 2:00pm at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.
Donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 No. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, ILL. 60601.