Kim M. Acierno
1974 - 2020
Kim (Bunky) M. Acierno passed away on July 21, 2020 in Boston, MA due to a lengthy battle with MD. She was born on July 1, 1974 in Lowell, MA.
She grew up in Dracut and graduated Class of 1993 from Greater Lowell Voc.
She was the daughter of the late Rosalie J. (Therrien) Acierno and Vincent J. Acierno.
Her hobbies include writing, music, movies and Facebook.
She leaves behind her sisters Donna Drehle-Carignan and husband Paul Carignan of Dracut and Ann Stys of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
She also leaves a childhood friend Kathi D'Andrea of Haverhill, MA.
She was the sister of the late Tina Acierno.
Graveside burial on Friday, July 31st at 2:00pm at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.
Donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 No. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, ILL. 60601.

Published in Lowell Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Kim u will be on my mind and in my thoughts in my heart you will be missed but never forgotten
Nikki
Classmate
July 24, 2020
You will be forever missed and loved by all of us.. your smile and witty comments everyday.. from your stories and watching the kids grow. You always wanted to see them graduate and you did.. even saw 3 proms! You were part of my life since childhood.. the Godmother to my oldest and aunt to all of them. Our life was rich in memories and full of life even in the darkest hour. We ache your loss so much at this time and know you are in a better place. Watching from above for all eternity!
Love you kim!
Love always and forever
Kathi & Tony D’Andrea
Brittany(nene), Ashlee(jellybean), Kailee(pumpkin) & Ethan(Ippy)
Kathi D&#8217;Andrea
Friend
