Loving Partner, Mother,
Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
LOWELL
Ms. Kim Sar, a longtime resident of the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, died unexpectedly December 27, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, aged 84 years.
She was the wife of the late Nay Ben who died in 1978, a victim of the Khmer Rouge genocide, and the longtime partner of Lim Hour Seng.
Born in Chranouk, Kampong Chhnang province, Cambodia, on January 6, 1935, she was the daughter of mother Luy Kim Eang and father Sar Tor.
While a young woman, she met Nay Ben – a teacher who came from Ta Keo province to educate elementary school children – and they soon married. The couple and their growing family moved around the country for her husband's teaching assignments. They were living in Battambang province in 1975 when the Khmer Rouge split up the family and forced them into slave labor later killing Nay Ben when former neighbors outed him as a teacher. Ms. Sar also lost three children – Borith Nay, Sokunthea Nay, and Borann Nay – due to the Khmer Rouge's policies of limiting the availability of food and medicine.
After the overthrow of the regime in 1979, Ms. Sar fled with her children to Thailand where she lived in the Nong Samet and Khao-I-Dang refugee camps. After a short time in the Philippines, Ms. Sar immigrated to Lowell in 1983 where she first lived in an apartment on Broadway before moving to 111 Westford Street and later her own home at 523 Westford Street in the Highlands. Settling into the city, she learned English at Lowell Adult Education, worked as a cook at the Khemera Restaurant, and always ensured the family had fresh vegetables from her little urban garden. In Lowell, Ms. Sar was the primary purveyor of num (traditional Cambodian rice dumplings steamed in banana leaves) to most of the Cambodian grocery stores in the city and thousands enjoyed her special delicacies over the decades.
For many years, she was an active member at Wat Trairatanaram (Wat Cha), and more recently at Vatt Khmer Lowell, and in the spirit of self-sacrifice, was ever generous with donating funds to help others and helping to care for and raise many of her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her readiness to cook up a meal for family and guests, her ability to make everyone feel welcome at her humble home, and to keep a smile and laugh always on hand.
In addition to her partner Lim Hour Seng, surviving her are three daughters, Elizabeth Ry Nay, Somaly Touch, and Tina Young and her two sons Saren Nay and Tyrone One Touch, all of Lowell. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; Rong Riley Nay, Josie Nou, Soknorm Chan, Soknon Chan, Sokravoth Chan, Soknerath Nora Chan, Saphon Nay, Veasnar Nay, Chansokthea Touch, Chansothar Touch, Chansothyda Touch, Chaya Hin, Chay Hin, Thomas Weitekamp, Kosal Thim, Clara Thim, and Sothy Young; and 16 great-grandchildren, Alexia Nou, Bella Nou, Kaylani Chan, Norahvady Kaly Chan, Nicholas Kevin Chan, Xavier Chan, Sylvia Chan, Zachary Chan, Violet Chan, Octavia Chan, Johnson Padachith, Priscilla Thim, Elijah Thim, Krisna Touch, Joalie Touch, and Christina Touch. She will also be missed by her many, many friends including Un El, the late Venerable Sao Khon Dhammathero, and Samkhann Khoeun, allof Lowell and Sivmouy Chhiv and Mehmed Ali of Montgomery, Alabama.
Sar
