formerly of Lowell and Dracut
Haverhill
Kimberly L. (Buckley) Emerson, 49, passed away May 21, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Blanche B. (Bowen) Buckley and Bob Bonin. She attended Lowell Catholic School and was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1989. She grew up in Lowell, lived in Dracut for many years before moving to Haverhill five years ago. Kimberly was a LPN and worked as a Pediatric nurse. She was a loving, caring person and a woman of strong faith. Kimberly had been fighting health issues but never wavered in her faith. She loved fishing, going to her sons high school football games and volunteered at Common Ground in Haverhill. She also enjoyed dining out, watching her favorite shows, Judge Judy, Cops and her favorite movie was "Finding Nemo". A devoted mother and grandmother, she was a faithful partner for over 8 years to Dennis Marr. Kimberly will be missed by all her family and friends.
Kimberly is survived by her children, Josh E. Shea and his wife Amber of Manchester, NH; Jacob R. Emerson of Dracut; grandchildren, Aliyah Shea, Laila Shea, Paxton Shea and Hunter Green; her sisters, Tina Buckley and her partner Kenneth Conlin of Seabrook, NH; Cheryl Bucci and her husband Robert of Lowell; Maureen Leandro and her husband Frank of Salem, NH; and Michelle Toohey and her husband Rich of Merrimack, NH; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Frederick Buckley and sister Carol Reid.
Emerson
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com.
