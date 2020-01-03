Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Glory Buddhist Temple, Cambridge St., Lowell
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Glory Buddhist Temple, Cambridge St., Lowell
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimlorn Ros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimlorn Ros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimlorn Ros Obituary
Kimlorn Ros of Lowell

Died December 25, 2019, in Lowell, aged 77 years, beloved wife of the late of Chhith Ros. Visitation at Glory Buddhist Temple, Cambridge St., Lowell, on Sunday beginning at 3 PM. Funeral service at the Temple on Monday morning, followed by procession to Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements in the care of MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Kimlorn's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimlorn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -