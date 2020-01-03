|
Kimlorn Ros of Lowell
Died December 25, 2019, in Lowell, aged 77 years, beloved wife of the late of Chhith Ros. Visitation at Glory Buddhist Temple, Cambridge St., Lowell, on Sunday beginning at 3 PM. Funeral service at the Temple on Monday morning, followed by procession to Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements in the care of MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Kimlorn's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020