Beloved son, grand-son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, friend, and companion;
Great Barrington
Kirk C. Byam, 47, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, formerly of Dracut, died unexpectedly Friday May 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 9, 1972, a loving son of his proud parents Steven A. and Gail R. (Totton) Byam, he attended Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School Class of 1990 where he was an all-star and all-conference basketball player. He went on to attend Norwich University in Burlington, VT.
An award-winning Pest Control Specialist for JP Pest Services in Milford, NH, Kirk spent most of his career in this field working with Ecolab of Wilmington, MA. More recently he was a sales associate with Aubuchon Hardware in Great Barrington.
Kirk was a man of many talents and interests who loved coaching and was a former Lowell Girls Softball Coach, as well as coaching and being involved with his two daughters' recreational, school, and travel softball teams. His two daughters were his continual pride and joy and he cherished spending time with them doing anything at all.
He was outgoing, friendly and fun. He enjoyed fishing, all team sports, talking to virtually anyone, and spending time with his very close friends Victor Sousa and his cousin Eric Chouinard. One of his favorite pastimes was winning and talking trash in fantasy football leagues, especially with his cousin Brent and all the losers who's butts he kicked.
Kirk is survived by his parents, and beloved companion Shannon Maneely-Ranson of Great Barrington, MA and her son Joshua. His two daughters Sarah and Lauren Byam of Lowell; his brother Sgt. Gregg Byam and his wife Kelley (Johnston) Byam of Dracut; his paternal grandmother Ruth Byam of Chelmsford; his loving partner of 23 years and his daughter's Mom, Oy Baythavong of Lowell; his nephews Zachary Byam and Michael Carroll, and his niece Charis Carroll of Dracut.
He was the grandson of the late Arthur W. Byam of Chelmsford, and the late Rita Totton and James Donnelly of Lowell.
Byam
In light of the Covid 19 medical crisis and state and federal restrictions a private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Patrick Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service for Kirk will be held at a later date to be announced.
E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to make a contribution in his memory; https://www.gofundme.com/f/kirk-byam-final-expenses
Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Kirk C. Byam
Great Barrington
Kirk C. Byam, 47, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, formerly of Dracut, died unexpectedly Friday May 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 9, 1972, a loving son of his proud parents Steven A. and Gail R. (Totton) Byam, he attended Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School Class of 1990 where he was an all-star and all-conference basketball player. He went on to attend Norwich University in Burlington, VT.
An award-winning Pest Control Specialist for JP Pest Services in Milford, NH, Kirk spent most of his career in this field working with Ecolab of Wilmington, MA. More recently he was a sales associate with Aubuchon Hardware in Great Barrington.
Kirk was a man of many talents and interests who loved coaching and was a former Lowell Girls Softball Coach, as well as coaching and being involved with his two daughters' recreational, school, and travel softball teams. His two daughters were his continual pride and joy and he cherished spending time with them doing anything at all.
He was outgoing, friendly and fun. He enjoyed fishing, all team sports, talking to virtually anyone, and spending time with his very close friends Victor Sousa and his cousin Eric Chouinard. One of his favorite pastimes was winning and talking trash in fantasy football leagues, especially with his cousin Brent and all the losers who's butts he kicked.
Kirk is survived by his parents, and beloved companion Shannon Maneely-Ranson of Great Barrington, MA and her son Joshua. His two daughters Sarah and Lauren Byam of Lowell; his brother Sgt. Gregg Byam and his wife Kelley (Johnston) Byam of Dracut; his paternal grandmother Ruth Byam of Chelmsford; his loving partner of 23 years and his daughter's Mom, Oy Baythavong of Lowell; his nephews Zachary Byam and Michael Carroll, and his niece Charis Carroll of Dracut.
He was the grandson of the late Arthur W. Byam of Chelmsford, and the late Rita Totton and James Donnelly of Lowell.
Byam
In light of the Covid 19 medical crisis and state and federal restrictions a private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Patrick Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service for Kirk will be held at a later date to be announced.
E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to make a contribution in his memory; https://www.gofundme.com/f/kirk-byam-final-expenses
Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Kirk C. Byam
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.