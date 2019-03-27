of Dracut; 89 DRACUT Kostas Giannousis, a Dracut resident, and beloved husband of Angeliki (Tsifouti) Giannousis passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 89.



Born in Proti Serron, Greece on February 14, 1930, he was a son of Pantelis and Zoe (Dolgera) Giannousis.



Growing up in Proti Kostas worked on his family farm. He was also a talented leather craftsman making saddles and tack for horses. He owned and operated a shoe store in which he made and sold shoes. Kostas also worked for the department of transportation where he ran the trucking consortium. While in Proti Kostas also served as their mayor for 10 years.



Kostas emigrated to the United States at age 44, settling in Methuen and moving to Dracut in 1998.



Prior to his retirement, Kostas was employed as a shipping foreman for the Malden Mills Company.



A member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, he enjoyed reading, music, watching soccer, tending to his gardens, shopping and puttering around his house doing handyman work.



Surviving him besides his wife Angeliki are his children, Peter Pantelis Giannousis of Pacifica, CA, Zoe Giannousis of Dracut; four grandchildren, Nikos, Konstantinos, Alexandros, Cassandra; siblings, Eleni, Ioanna, Eirini, Lazaros; and several nieces and nephews. GIANNOUSIS Relatives and friends are invited to Kostas' Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday. His Funeral Services will be Friday at 10:00 AM in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 71 Chandler Road, Andover. Burial in Edson Cemetery. Donations in Kostas' memory may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 71 Chandler Road, Andover, MA 01810. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.







