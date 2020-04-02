|
|
Loving wife, mother and daughter
Brookline, NH
Kristi Lynn (Brew) McLatchy of Brookline, NH passed away on March 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was 45 years old.
Mrs. McLatchy was born in Lowell, MA on December 20, 1974 a loving daughter of Richard J. and Mary (Martin) Brew.
Kristi spent her early life in Dunstable where she attended the local schools. She was a graduate of Groton-Dunstable High School, Class of 1993. Following high school, Kristi attended Hesser College where she earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.
Prior to her passing, Kristi worked at NEBS as well as the Brookline Public School System as a Substitute Teacher. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the beach and shopping, as well as cooking and baking for those in her life.
Above all, Kristi's proudest accomplishment was beginning a family. She was the devoted wife of over 20 years to James Allen McLatchy, and the proud mother of Nicholas J. McLatchy.
In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Kristi is survived by her siblings Adam P. Brew and his wife Marsha of Milford NH, Daniel R. Brew of Townsend, MA and Kaitlin M. Brew and her companion Jason of Cape Coral, FL. Kristi is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Ariana and James Brew of Milford, NH and Jason and Anna Brew of Townsend, MA. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
McLATCHY
Kristi Lynn (Brew) of Brookline, NH formerly of Dunstable. March 30, 2020. Out of concern for the COVID-19 Health Crisis, Kristi's visitation and graveside services will be PRIVATE. Interment - Association Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Boston Children's Hospital Heart Fund - Patient/Family Care, In Memory of Kristi Lynn McLatchy. Contributions can be made at www.bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite #602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Kristi Lynn McLatchy – Heart Fund - Patient/Family Care in the memo line. For online guestbook and tribute video, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Kristi Lynn (Brew) McLatchy
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2020