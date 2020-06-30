of Westford, MA
Kristine Djuric, 59, of Westford, MA died suddenly Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home on Old Homestead Road.
She was married to Ronnie Djuric, whom she would have celebrated their twenty sixth wedding anniversary with this October.
Born in Garfield Heights, OH she was the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Uhazy) Turner. She graduated from Garfield Heights High School with the class of 1978. After high school she continued on to graduate from Purdue University with a bachelors degree in nursing.
She was employed at the Beverly and Emerson Hospitals as an ER and ICU nurse. During her nursing career she also held a position as a flight nurse.
As a dedicated nurse, Kristine served as a consultant for allnurses.com which helps further nursing resources. Her passion for nursing and spending time with her family was among of Kristine's favorite things.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son Nikolas Djuric of Westford, MA, her daughter Allyson Djuric, RN of Westford, MA, her sisters Katherine "Kitty" Novak of Brunswick, OH, as well as her sister and her husband Amy and Jim Panagopoulos of East Dundee, IL, and many nieces nephews.
Djuric
Kristine Margaret Djuric of Westford, MA died Friday June 26, 2020. Visiting hours Monday. 4 to 6 P.M. Funeral Tuesday at 2 PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Kristine "Kristi" Margaret (Turner) Djuric
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.