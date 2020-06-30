Kristine Margaret "Kristi" (Turner) Djuric
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Westford, MA

Kristine Djuric, 59, of Westford, MA died suddenly Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home on Old Homestead Road.

She was married to Ronnie Djuric, whom she would have celebrated their twenty sixth wedding anniversary with this October.

Born in Garfield Heights, OH she was the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Uhazy) Turner. She graduated from Garfield Heights High School with the class of 1978. After high school she continued on to graduate from Purdue University with a bachelors degree in nursing.

She was employed at the Beverly and Emerson Hospitals as an ER and ICU nurse. During her nursing career she also held a position as a flight nurse.

As a dedicated nurse, Kristine served as a consultant for allnurses.com which helps further nursing resources. Her passion for nursing and spending time with her family was among of Kristine's favorite things.

Besides her husband she is survived by her son Nikolas Djuric of Westford, MA, her daughter Allyson Djuric, RN of Westford, MA, her sisters Katherine "Kitty" Novak of Brunswick, OH, as well as her sister and her husband Amy and Jim Panagopoulos of East Dundee, IL, and many nieces nephews.

Djuric

Kristine Margaret Djuric of Westford, MA died Friday June 26, 2020. Visiting hours Monday. 4 to 6 P.M. Funeral Tuesday at 2 PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Kristine "Kristi" Margaret (Turner) Djuric


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved