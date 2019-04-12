|
Krystal S. Clark
lifelong Tewksbury resident; 33
TEWKSBURY - Krystal Sheree Clark, age 33, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, died peacefully in the care of her family and hospice at her home on Wednesday evening, April 10, following a courageous twenty-year battle with Huntington's Disease.
She was born in Malden, January 22, 1986, the daughter of Edward Francis Clark III and the late Debra Sherry (Angelli) Clark. Her family lived in Everett for several years before moving to Tewksbury in 1994.
Besides her father, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Edward F. Clark Jr., and Althea (Grace) Clark, with whom she shared her home, uncles and aunts including, James and Robyn Clark of Sanford, ME, and Patricia and Michael Doucette of Hubbardston, MA; several cousins; dearest friends, Linda Lucia and her daughter Michelle Keith of Woburn.
CLARK - Visiting hours Tuesday, April 16, from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Huntington's Disease Society, P.O. Box 14, Suite 203A, Chelmsford, MA 01824 or visit www.masshdsa.org are encouraged. visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2019