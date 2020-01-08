|
longtime resident of Lowell; 38
LOWELL
Krystle Gayle Pizzano, 38, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, December 21, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital affter a lengthy battle with end stage liver failure.
Born September 26, 1981, in Lowell, she was a daughter of the Thomas Pizzano of Florida and the late Geraldine (Blazonis) Pizzanno. She was educated in Lowell, Dracut, and Chelmsford, graduating from Chelmsford High School. She then graduated from Cosmetology School.
She was a longtime Lowell resident and had also lived in Dracut and Chelmsford. She was a well known cocktail waitress and bartender at The Old Court, Fuse Bistro and Ricardo's over the years, before her illness forced her early retirement. She also volunteered for the FC Cancer Foundation. She enjoyed reading and in her younger days enjoyed attending music festivals, and also enjoyed traveling into Boston. She was an avid sports fan, supporting all the local teams. She also was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good round of golf.
In addition to her father, Thomas, she is survived by her brother, Richie Macklin and Pamela Nies of Florida; her sister, Tracy Chartier of Lowell; her nieces and nephews, Gregory Chartier of Haverhill, Nikolas Chartier of Westford, Brittany Chartier of Littleton, Chelsea Chartier of Worcester, Alyssa Chartier of Worcester, and Michael Chartier of Worcester; her aunt, Nancy Gately of Billerica, her cousins, Jennifer Pizzano, Donald Pappalardo, Kim Patnaude and Michael Wollinger all of Billerica and her grand nieces and grand nephews. She is also survived by Elena Rizzo of Lowell, and several cousins, and many friends.
She was also a sister-in-law of the late Gregory M. Chartier.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 12 NOON UNTIL 3 P.M. ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 3 P.M. AT THE FUNERAL HOME. DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO: https://www.gofundme.com/f/krystle-pizzanos-funeral PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020