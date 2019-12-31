|
Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother
DRACUT
Lewis Donald "Don" Shattuck, 71, a resident of Dracut, formerly of Lowell, died December 26, 2019, in Dracut, after a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell, September 17, 1948, the son of the late Levi L. and Ann (Furey) Shattuck. Don received his early education in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1968. He matriculated to Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he graduated in 1972 with a degree in Business.
After college, Don became associated with the Old Kent Bank in Grand Rapids. A year later, he returned to Lowell to take a position with the mortgage department of Lowell Bank and Trust Company. With banking industry acquisitions and consolidations, he worked for many local financial institutions during his successful career, making countless friends along the way. In 2007, he retired from Mortgage Partners in Dracut due to illness.
Don was a longtime member of Long Meadow Golf Club in Lowell. He spent many hours at the club golfing, playing cards, and enjoying social events. Always the life of the party, Don was the kind of man who seemed to know everyone, no matter where he went, and stories of him and his exploits were legendary. In his later years, Don loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved watching the History Channel, and hadwatched every episode of his favorite TV show Blue Bloods at least 36 times. You would be hard pressed to see him without an iced coffee, or a Fresca, or one of each within arm's reach at all times. He enjoyed making everyone laugh, and his witty banter will be terribly missed. As the message on his voicemail said, "Thanks for making Don Shattuck a part of your day."
Surviving him are his four daughters, Patricia Adams-Gouthro and her husband Michael of Dracut, Dyanne Nota and her husband Gregory of Dracut, Marcia Shattuck of Nashua, NH, and Erin Coleman and her husband Daniel of Chelmsford. Eight loving grandchildren, Hannah Adams, Joseph L'Heureux, Hailey Adams, Ryan Nota, Jacob Tousignant, Anthony Nota, Lynda Nota and Liam Coleman. One sister, Karen Downes of Lowell,several nieces and nephews, and his former wife, Lynne (Kress) Shattuck.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. Mr. Shattuck's Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment is private. Those who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Long Meadow Golf Club Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc., 165 Havilah Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Don's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020