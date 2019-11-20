|
L. Robert 'Bob' Moran, 92, of Florida died in his home on October 23, 2019. Bob was born on November 29, 1926 in Lowell.
Bob proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He owned and operated Moran Electric Service until his retirement in 1989. He was an active member of and served as president of Massachusetts Electrical Contractors Association (MECA), as well as a member of the Dracut Rotary Club.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie J. (Tyros), grandson, J. Alan Burgess, brother, John, sisters, Rita Maille and Irene Sheehan. He is survived by his children, Michael R. and Bernadette (Fowkes) of Dartmouth, James C. of Lowell, Pamela M. McCord and Frederick Balboni of Fort Lauderdale, Charles T. of Dracut, Roberta A. Alvanos and Thomas Lehmann of Amherst, NH, Marsha J. and John Mastromarino of Derry, NH, Judith B. of Dunstable, Maria S. of Hampton, NH, and Sheila of Wakefield, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Paul and Patricia (Volungus) Farley, of Ayer, and Maria A. of Florida.
Visitation hours are on Friday, November 22 from 8:30 to 10:15 am at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am at Ste. Marguerite d'Youville, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 20, 2019