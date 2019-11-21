|
L. Robert 'Bob' Moran
L. Robert 'Bob' Moran, 92, of Florida died in his home on October 23, 2019. Bob was born on November 29, 1926 in Lowell.
Visitation hours are on Friday, November 22 from 8:30 to 10:15 am at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am at Ste. Marguerite d'Youville, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019