|
|
of North Chelmsford
Larry Joseph Johnson, 62, of North Chelmsford, MA passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Winchester, MA he was the son of the late Warren and Frances (Rae) Johnson.
Mr. Johnson attended Billerica High School prior to starting a 38 year career at Bain Pest Control of Lowell, from where he retired in 2017.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford, MA.
Larry enjoyed camping, hunting, vacations in Florida and being outdoors.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara (LaBelle) Drew of N. Chelmsford, four children, Carl Johnson of N. Chelmsford, MA, Barry Drew of Dracut, MA, Larry and his wife Wendy Johnson of Tyngsboro, MA and Linda Cushing of Billerica, MA, eight siblings, Robert and his wife Susan Johnson of Plymouth, MA, Ronald and his wife Kathy of Dracut, MA, Diane Johnson of York, ME, Gary and his wife Annette Johnson of Westford, MA, Gail Johnson-Bolton of Laurel MD, Linda and her husband Robert Robarge of Nashua, NH, Kevin and his wife Rena Johnson of Chelmsford and Karen and her husband Michael DaCampo of Woburn, MA, a sister and brother/in-law Doris and her husband Kevin Spellissy of N. Chelmsford, six grandchildren, Daniel Tibbetts and Cpl. William Tibbetts, USMC, of Dracut, MA, Ayla Johnson and Avery Johnson of Tyngsboro, MA and Alysha Cushing and Marissa Cushing of Billerica, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Johnson
Larry Joseph Johnson of N. Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday. Visiting hours Sunday, 1 to 5 P.M. Funeral Monday at 8:00AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, N. Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Larry Joseph Johnson
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019