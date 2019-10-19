Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
North Chelmsford, MA
Larry Joseph Johnson

Larry Joseph Johnson
of N. Chelmsford, MA

Larry Joseph Johnson of N. Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday. Visiting hours Sunday. 1 to 5 P.M. Funeral Monday at 8:00AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, N. Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
