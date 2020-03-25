Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Larry K. Thibeault Sr.


1955 - 2020
Larry K. Thibeault Sr. Obituary
longtime resident of Brookline, NH

BROOKLINE, NH

Larry K. Thibeault, Sr., 65, longtime resident of Brookline, NH, died unexpectedly on March 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Lowell, MA on January 21, 1955, a son of Leo and Olive (Fielding) Thibeault. He was raised and educated in Dracut, MA and received a BS in Engineering from the University of Lowell, Class of 1982. He made his home in Brookline for the past 31 years.

Larry was self-employed as a plastics engineer and was also the founder of Poly-Ject Inc. He was a member of the NRA and liked going to the shooting range. He most especially loved watersports, fishing and spending time at his summer home with his family on Locke Lake.

He was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather.

Family members include his wife of 33 years, Laurie L. (Simard) Thibeault of Brookline; five sons and a daughter, Steven and Trisha Thibeault of Brookline, Jonathan and Stephanie Pavnick of Rindge, NH, Larry K. Thibeault, Jr. of Brookline, Brian and Brianna Thibeault of New Ipswich, and Mark Thibeault of Brookline; a daughter, Kristy and Stacy Hanstad of Medford, MA; 13 grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters, David and Allison Thibeault of Dracut, MA, Ronald and Charlene Thibeault of Hudson, FL and Mark Thibeault of Pelham, NH; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and James Concannon of Frederick, MD, Irene and Steve Nowe of Wesley Chapel, FL; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brookline, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.



View the online memorial for Larry K. Thibeault, Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
