Laura Ann (Henchey) Harrison, 51, of N. Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Woburn, she was the daughter of Joan (Barry) Henchey and the late James Henchey.
Mrs. Harrison was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1987 and furthered her education, earning her Bachelor's Degree from Fitchburg State College and her Master's Degree in Counseling from Cambridge College.
She was currently working as a guidance counselor at Greater Lowell Regional Technical High School as well as a counselor on the Crisis Response Team under the School Threat Assessment and Response System (STARS) Program. She had previously worked for the Lawrence public school system. Prior to becoming an educator, Laura served as a probation officer at Lowell District Court and as a social worker with the Department of Social Services. Over the years, Laura helped to serve the community with causes she was passionate about through Lowell House, Alternative House and various community corrections programs.
When she was not working, Laura treasured the time she spent with her husband and children during the hours they spent at hockey rinks, baseball and softball games, track meets and rugby matches. Laura especially loved the road trips they took with their camper and the many places it took them each summer.
Laura touched so many people with her infectious smile, witty personality and the ability to find the positive in any situation. She will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends, colleagues and students.
She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Skip Harrison, her mother, Joan Henchey of N. Chelmsford, her children, Jake Harrison, Luke Harrison and Kate Harrison all of Chelmsford, three sisters, Elizabeth Melanson of Bolton, MA, Eileen Lundstrom and her husband Kenneth of Pepperell, MA and Joan Ellen Henchey and her husband Gene Gauthier of Ashby as well as several nieces and nephews.
At the request of her family, all funeral services will be private. A celebration of Laura's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laura's name to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2020.