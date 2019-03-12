|
|
Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove lifelong Lowell resident
Lifelong Lowell resident, Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove, 56,passed away at her home on Saturday, March 9, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of William S. 'Billy' Angove Sr. You are invited to her calling hours from 1 until 4 pm and 6 until 9pm on Wednesday March 13. On Thursday, her funeral will begin at 10 AM, at the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell, 978-458-6816. Her funeral mass will be offered at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 E. Merrimack Street, Lowell, at 11AM. Burial in Westlawn II Cemetery. Please visit www.mcdonoughfuneralhome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019