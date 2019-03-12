Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 E. MERRIMACK STREET
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Angove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove Obituary
Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove lifelong Lowell resident

Lifelong Lowell resident, Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove, 56,passed away at her home on Saturday, March 9, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of William S. 'Billy' Angove Sr. You are invited to her calling hours from 1 until 4 pm and 6 until 9pm on Wednesday March 13. On Thursday, her funeral will begin at 10 AM, at the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell, 978-458-6816. Her funeral mass will be offered at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 E. Merrimack Street, Lowell, at 11AM. Burial in Westlawn II Cemetery. Please visit www.mcdonoughfuneralhome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now