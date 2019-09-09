|
1928 – 2019
Lowell
Laura May (Darling) Hamel, 91 of Lowell, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care, surrounded by her loving family.
Laura was born on March 26, 1928 in Worcester, MA, a daughter of the late Wyman and Dorothy (Smith) Darling. Laura was the loving wife of Frederick A. Hamel who predeceased her on November 30, 2006. She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy J. Moloney of Lowell, and two sons Frederick J. Hamel and his wife Eileen Hamel of Derry, NH, and Richard A. Hamel and his wife Lisa Hamel of Derry, NH; a son-in-law, Charles Ramsden of Lowell; a sister Dorothy Rogers of Tewksbury, MA, a half brother, William Whitney of Orange, MA, and a sister-in-law, Joan Hamel of Ayer, MA; nine grandchildren, Kristen Ramsden, Steven Ramsden and his wife Carolann, Timothy Ramsden, Jennifer Hindle and her husband Lou, Frederick Hamel and his wife Anna, Kelly Farmer and her husband Matthew, Lauren Pollone and her husband Marc, Katelyn Goddard and her husband Michael, and Christopher Hamel; eleven great-grandchildren, Samantha Ramsden, Alissa Ramsden, Madison Ramsden, Chloe Ramsden, Kooper Hindle, Oliver Hindle, George Hamel, Henry Hamel, Conor Pollone, Colin Pollone and Bridget Goddard; also several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Laura was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Ramsden, her son-in-law Joseph Moloney, her brother-in-law, Robert G Hamel, and her half sister, Elizabeth Thurlow.
Laura graduated from Burlington High School and Westford Academy. Over the years, Laura had been employed at Insulated Wire, Raytheon and as a terrific waitress at Welch's Restaurant and Trombly House in South Lowell.
Laura was a communicant of Ste. Marie's Church in South Lowell. She sang in the Christmas Choir, baked goodies for the Christmas Fairs, and taught First Communion CCD Classes for many years.
Laura enjoyed the beach, playing bingo and cards with her friends at D'Youville. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, especially her pistachio cupcakes, and spending time with her family.
Laura's family would like to thank the New England Hospice nurses and staff, and the nurses and staff at D'Youville Manor, where Laura lived for the past four years of her life.
HAMEL
In Lowell, September 6, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care, Laura M. (Darling) Hamel, 91, the beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Hamel. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on TUESDAY from 4 until 8 PM. Mrs. Hamel's FUNERAL will begin on WEDNESDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her FUNERAL MASS at 10 o'clock at HOLY FAMILY PARISH – STE. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts. Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in Laura's memory may be made to the .
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 9, 2019