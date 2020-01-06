|
|
of Tyngsboro
Tyngsboro
Lauren E. Fox of Tyngsboro, 29, died Saturday Jan 4, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital after a long battle with Cancer. A true warrior and inspiration to all that knew her.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Paul D. and Wendi A. (Wolf) Fox
She was a 2009 graduate of Tyngsboro High School and earned her associate degree as a Diagnostic Sonographer from Middlesex Community College in 2015.
Prior to her illness she worked as a MFM Sonographer at Tuft's Medical Center in Boston, MA and Hill Country OB/GYN Associates of Austin Texas before moving home to be closer to her family.
Besides her parents she is survived by her beloved children Carter C. Kent and Freya H. Kent both of Tyngsboro. Her paternal grandparents Daniel N. and Mary L. Fox of Mont Vernon, NH; Her brother Daniel and his wife Ashley Fox of Tyngsboro; Her nephews Jackson and Jacob Fox of Tyngsboro whom she adored and her special grandmother Margaret Perras of Lowell. Several Aunts, Uncles, cousins and family friends whom were all near and dear to her.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother and best friend Ruth A. Reynolds.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020