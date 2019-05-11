|
|
Laurence A. Begley
Loving Husband, Father, and Papa
Laurence Begley, affectionately called Larry by those close to him, died on May 7, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Acton following a long battle with an illness. The day of his passing was the day after his 75th birthday.
Larry was born in Lowell on May 6th, 1944 to Mildred and Frank Begley. He attended Lowell High where he met his wife of 52 years, Rita (Surprenant) Begley, who survives him. At Lowell High he played Varsity baseball and football, where he was a very talented offensive tackle, defensive tackle and third baseman.
He was a lifelong fan of Boston sports teams, an extremely proud fan of the Bruins and Celtics, and especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Larry was very excited to see the New England football team win their 6th Super Bowl this past season.
He spoke proudly of Lowell, the town where he lived most of his life and raised his two children, who survive him, his son, Jerry Begley and his wife Kelli, and his daughter, Sherry Begley and her fiancé Mike McQuaid.
He was a member of the US Bunting Club as well as an employee for the Tewksbury State Hospital.
He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and wore a tattoo of his last name over a shamrock on his forearm.
He also enjoyed telling stories and jokes to his grandchildren who survive him, listed in order according to age; Michael Silva, Ryan Silva, Dennis Begley, Nicholas Silva, and John Begley.
Larry took a stroke back in 1980 and received Last Rites but proceeded to beat the odds and live for 39 more years. He lived to enjoy his kids and grandkids grow up because he was one tough son of a gun. Along the way he outlived a lot of great friends from the club and his childhood. Larry was ready to go see his brothers and parents.
He is predeceased by his brothers, John and Robert Begley, and he is survived by his brother Frank Begley and his wife Diane, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lenny Surprenant and his wife Dottie, Ray Surprenant and his wife Marge, Ann Surprenant, Dick Surprenant and Janice Lindbloom, and Paul Surprenant and Janet Bonnema, and many nieces and nephews. Larry was also the brother-in-law of the late Leo Surprenant, Ronny Surprenant, Bobby and Mary Surprenant, and Lorraine and Ricky Grenon.
