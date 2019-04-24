Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
25 North Rd
Chelmsford, MA
Laurence B. Pratt of Chelmsford, MA

Laurence B. Pratt of Chelmsford, MA died April 20, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Thurs. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Westford House Patient Activity Fund, 3 Park Dr., Westford, MA 01886. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
