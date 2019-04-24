|
Laurence B. Pratt of Chelmsford, MA
Laurence B. Pratt of Chelmsford, MA died April 20, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Thurs. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Westford House Patient Activity Fund, 3 Park Dr., Westford, MA 01886. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019