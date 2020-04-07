|
|
Laurence (Larry) E. Daley
formerly of Westford, MA
Laurence (Larry) E. Daley of Cape Coral, Fl passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020.
He was a devoted husband of 30 years to Mary Daley. Larry was born and brought up in Westford,
MA and recently moved to Florida from Cape Cod, MA.
He was an avid golfer
and loved to play with his boxer puppies. Besides his wife, he is survived by his 2 daughters Laurie Daley of Francestown, NH and Michelle Daley of Chelmsford, MA.
He was also stepfather to Ann Seaburg,
Michael Callahan, and Christine Rowland all of Cape Coral, Fl.
Also surviving him are 7 step grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren.
Services will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2020