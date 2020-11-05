1/2
Laurentia "Lorraine" Trahan
1932 - 2020
of Tyngsboro, formerly of Lowell

Laurentia Della (Berube) Trahan, 88, a Tyngsboro resident and formerly of Lowell, died peacefully on Monday, November 2 surrounded by her loving sons.

Lorraine was born on September 16, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Roseanne (Dancause) Berube and raised in the "Little Canada" section of Lowell.

Lorraine was married to the late Charles Trahan who died on September 30, 1984. She lived for her three sons, Dennis, Mark and David and their families including her 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Lorraine will forever be remembered by her family and friends for being young at heart, independent, generous and kind.

Lorraine worked her entire life. She was a stitcher at Hathaway Shirts on Jackson Street, inspected circuit boards at Wang Labs and created customer software CDs at Progress Software until she retired in 2000.

Lorraine was an avid card and bingo player who loved going to the movies, out to eat, and shopping with her dear friend Jean Keaton and niece Barbara Visocchi. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford, MA.

She is survived by three sons, Dennis and his wife Kate Trahan of Chelmsford, Mark Trahan of Chelmsford and David and his wife Lori Trahan of Westford; ten grandchildren Lisa Hiltz, Amy Wilder, Tiffany Trahan, Scott Trahan, Mark Trahan, Jr., Thomas Trahan, Dean Trahan, Christian Trahan, Grace Trahan and Caroline Trahan; nine great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Wilfred, Henry, Robert and Victor Berube, Jeanette Graham and Claire Dery.

TRAHAN

Laurentia "Lorraine" (Berube) Trahan of Tyngsboro, MA died Monday, November 2, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Memorial Service for her family will be held on Saturday followed by a private Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. When it is safe to do so, Friends and family will be invited for a Celebration of Lorraine's Life. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
November 4, 2020
I will miss your beautiful smile and bubbly personality. Rest in peace dear Aunt Lorraine.
Cynthia
Family
November 4, 2020
