Laurette H. Matuck
1935 - 2020
St. Mary Magdalen Parishioner

Tyngsboro

Laurette Henrietta (Ferron) Matuck, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Matuck passed away at her Tyngsboro residence on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was 84.

Born in Lowell on December 8, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Jeannette (Marchand) Ferron.

Laurette retired from the Sipex Corporation where she was an electronics supervisor. She was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish.

In earlier years Laurette and Kenny were foster parents. She enjoyed puzzles, traveling with Kenny and visiting the ocean.

Survivors include her sister and her companion Jeannette Kerouac and Dwight Jackson of Chepachet, RI; a sister in law and brother in law, Gail and Armando Gracomini of Hollis, NH; nephews and nieces, Michael and Ann Kerouac, Debbie and Mike Waterhouse, Kenny and Becky Kerouac, Todd Sweeney, Marla Sweeney, Keith Sweeney; eight great nephews and one great niece; one great great nephew; Dear friends and caregivers whom helped immensely during Laurette's long battle with cancer, Karen and Roger Roy and children Renee and Jeffrey; Friends and caregivers Mike O'Hara, and Steve Dupuis. She was the sister and sister in law of the late Claire and Dennis Longtin and aunt of the late Richard Longtin.

Relatives and friends are invited to Laurette's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 10 until 11:30 AM on Wednesday. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave. , Tyngsboro. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Donations in Laurette's memory may be made to the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Laurette H. Matuck


Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
10:00 - 11:30 AM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
DEC
2
Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Cemetery
1 entry
November 30, 2020
To one of the kindest, caring and selfless people I have ever met. Although we were not biologically related, I will always think of you as a grandmother. Love you Laurette, this year I'll be watching all the Christmas Hallmark Movies and know you are smiling down. Until we meet again.. xoxo Renee
Renee Roy
Friend
