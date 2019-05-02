|
|
Lawrence Checchi
of Georges Mills, NH; formerly of Newburyport, MA and Westford, MA
Lawrence Checchi, 71, passed away April 8, 2019, at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH, after a lengthy battle with heart problems.
Born in Cambridge, MA, October 22, 1947, he was the son of Dorothy Jeanne (DeChane) Checchi and the late Alfred Victor Checchi. He was also predeceased by his sister Mary Ann Checchi.
Following graduation from Westford Academy in 1965, Larry served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. As an Information Technology professional, his career included extensive work at various IT companies in MA, NH, and CA, including XRE Corp. in MA and Centric Software in NH.
Larry's many interests included photography, hunting, fishing, marine biology, and a love of Native American culture. He became a respected volunteer at the MA Audobon Joppa Flats Education Center at Plum Island in Newburyport, MA and the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warren, NH, which included preservation work of Native American artifacts and providing tours of the facility. In addition, he worked and volunteered at New London Hospital in NH.
He is survived by his partner Patricia MacDonald of Georges Mills, NH; daughters Lyn Roy of Roberts, MT, Stephanie Checchi of Methuen, MA and son, Ryan Checchi and wife, Monica, of Fitchburg, MA., his mother, Dorothy Jeanne Checchi of Tyngsborough, MA; brothers William Checchi and wife, NamYe, of Cambridge, MA and Robert Checchi and wife, Anne, of Tyngsborough, MA; his former wife Sheila Checchi of Shirley, MA and several nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in Larry's memory may be made to: Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highland Rd., Warner, NH 03278
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2019