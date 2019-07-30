|
|
of Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Lawrence "Mike" Considine, 63, of Manchester, NH, an extraordinarily loving, generous, and loyal husband, father and grandfather, died Friday July 26, 2019 of natural causes after mountain biking at Bear Brook State Park. He was born in Castro Valley, CA on April 5, 1956, a son of the late Lawrence and Nancy (DeCou) Considine. He had been a resident of Manchester for the past three years, formerly living in Londonderry, NH for 34 years. Mike was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1974 and the University of Lowell, Class of 1980. He had been employed by Textron Defense Systems in Wilmington, MA as a Chief Engineer, retiring in January 2018. Mike was a member of the Textron Retirees Association, and the NE Mountain Biking Association. He enjoyed traveling with Margaret, spending time outdoors, hiking, and mountain biking. For the past 15 years he had hiked the Grand Canyon.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Kelley) Considine of Manchester; two sons, Stephen M. Considine of Andover, MA, and Christopher M. "Kif" Considine and his wife Brianne (Mullen) Considine of Goffstown, NH; two granddaughters, Genevieve Colleen Considine, and Meredith Crickett Considine; his siblings, John Considine, Charlie Considine, and Marjorie Harnum and her husband Doug, all of Lowell, MA; his uncles and aunts, Jack and Fran Considine of Townsend, MA, and Brian and Louise Considine of Chelmsford, MA; his in-laws, Maureen Putney of Bedford, NH, Paul "PJ" Kelley and his wife Cathy, and MaryJo Costello and her fiancé Norm Hatfield all of Coventry, RI.; his best friend and best man, David E. Campbell of Chelmsford, MA; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Considine
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 2 - 5pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 5:00pm at the close of calling hours. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation (https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate/1?_ga=2.65033771.483428141.1564412344-1229169490.1564412344) and Bishop Guertin High School, 194 Lund Road, Nashua, NH 03060 (https://bghs.myschoolapp.com/page/advancement/give-online?siteId=738&ssl=1). To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 30, 2019