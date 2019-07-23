|
|
formerly of Lowell, MA; 77
Cape Neddick, ME
Lawrence E. Day, 77, of Cape Neddick, ME (Ret. MAJ GEN USAF) died July 17th with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. Son of the late Eric and Alice (Clark) Day, Larry was born in Lowell, MA in 1941 and graduated from Keith Academy in 1959. He earned a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1963 and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from MIT in 1972.
Upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2ND LT and assigned to the 389th Tactical Fighter Squadron to fly F-4s. In 1966, General Day was deployed with his squadron to South Vietnam, where he flew more than 220 combat missions. The General was a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours. His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal.
After retiring in 1993, Larry was the CFO of Bay Path College and Club Manager of York Golf & Tennis. Upon full retirement, he volunteered for St. Christopher's Catholic Church, York Hospital Surgical Center, and York Food Pantry.
He is survived by his wife of 56 yrs., Frances E (Byrd) Day; his three children, son Lawrence E. Day Jr. and wife Kelli of NH, daughter Frances P. Day of NH, and son Shawn P. Day and wife Jodi of NH; the loves of his life, his six grandchildren: Alexandra, Katherine, Stuart, Calvin, Amelia and Macy; his brothers, David Day, Joseph Day and wife Ann, William Day and wife Terry, Kevin Day; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Day
Calling hours will be held from 3-6pm on Wed., July 24th in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thurs., July 25th at 1pm in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the York Food Pantry. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Lawrence E. Day
Published in Lowell Sun on July 23, 2019