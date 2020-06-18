Lawrence J. Kaldeck

former Dracut resident, dies at 77



Lawrence J. Kaldeck, son of Dr. Robert and Dorothy Kaldeck, died at his home in Natick, MA on May 14, 2020. His wife, Linda Kaldeck, who he married in 1975, died the day before at the Oak Knoll Medical Center in Framingham, MA.



Lawrence was born in Boston on July 2 1942. The family moved to Lowell where Dr. Kaldeck established his medical practice. When Lawrence was seven, they moved to Dracut to a home on Fox Ave. which had once been a farm. The family had a small number of farm animals-cows, goats and chickens. While in middle school, Lawrence, the oldest of the three children, was given responsibility, for feeding the animals before and after school. This entailed going out to the barn in every type of inclement weather to take care of the animals. Somehow he managed, got his homework done, and practiced his trombone



as well.



In 1959,Lawrence graduated from Dracut High School. He pursued his talent for math and science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in 1963. He worked for several companies, among them, Lincoln Labs and Northrop Grumman. During his career, he worked on a variety of projects such as high altitude target identification, underwater submarine detection systems and missile guidance systems.



In his retirement, he enjoyed travel and went on frequent cruises with his family. Lawrence used to read computer trade journals and kept family and friends up to date on viruses and scams through his emails and advice. An avid reader, he frequently sent articles about world issues he deemed important for discussion.



Lawrence and Linda were buried at the King Solomon Memorial Park in Boston, MA on May 18, 2020.



He is survived by his son, Steven Kaldeck; sister, Elizabeth Kaldeck Smith and her husband Stuart; brother, Elliot Kaldeck; niece Rebecca Oz and her husband Yoel and grand niece, Rachel Oz.



