Lawrence Ellwood Olson Jr., of Litchfield NH., died Monday, March 30 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to declining health. Larry was born in Nashua, NH., the son of the late Lawrence E. and Frances D. (Burgess) Olson.
He attended Alvrine High School in Hudson, NH.
In 1968, He enlisted into the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam.
Larry and Roxanne (Fletcher) Robert were married and together raised two boys, Peter, and Scott Olson. He went on to spend twenty years with Debra (Breault) Desrosiers and together raised Adam Desrosiers.
Larry enjoyed spending time with loved ones, working on his land, running his business, hunting, target shooting and being amongst friends.
He was a life member of the V.F.W and a member of the American Legion.
Larry is predeceased by his son Peter Olson, Sister Wahneeta (Olson) Mason and Husband Ronald Mason, and a life long family friend, Jean Hill.
Larry is survived by his Son Scott Olson of Dracut MA., honorary son, Adam Desrosiers of Dracut, MA., honorary son Vincent Buckley of Merrimack, NH., sister Vivian and husband Bill Balam of Milford, NH., sister Robyn Olson of Derry NH., good friend Michael Mendes of Litchfield, NH., and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Larry's loving memory, can do so with the , P.O Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or visit them online at www.donate3.cancer.org/ The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua NH 03064, has been placed in charge of the arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603)883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER"
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2020